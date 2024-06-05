OpenAI and Deepmind employees warn of advanced AI dangers⛔️
Several current and former employees of OpenAI and Google DeepMind today shared an open letter warning of the dangers of advanced AI and the current lack of oversight of companies working on AI technology.
AI discussion of the day
Roman Yampolskiy, an AI safety researcher, discusses the potential risks and challenges associated with the development of superintelligent AI in Lex Fridman’s podcast.
There is absolutely no need for this very powerful optimizing agent to feel anything while it’s performing things on you. – Roman Yampolskiy
He explores the existential, suffering, and ikigai risks, the unpredictability and uncontrollability of AI, and the ethical considerations surrounding AI development
Existential risks of superintelligent AI
Superintelligent AI presents existential risks that could lead to humanity’s extinction, extreme suffering, or loss of meaning.
The idea of replacing humans with a perfect AI society is fraught with potential pitfalls.
We’re switching from tools to agents. Now you’re giving open source weapons to psychopaths. – Roman Yampolskiy
AI Product of the day
Noctie
Practice chess with a genius owl – test your skills against the AI & become a master!
A chess tutor in your pocket. Noctie mimics human play at any level – no more robot-like computers! Fun practice on your own terms: pick the opening you like, learn from instant feedback, get exercises from your mistakes. Your secret weapon to chess learning!
All the important AI news (in 30 words)
Canadian AI startup Cohere has raised $450M from Nvidia, Salesforce, Cisco, and others and is looking to raise more in the same round at a $5B valuation
Google's AI Overviews now shows in less than 15% of search queries but on 63% of health care-related queries, more than any other industry category
Pika, which offers AI tools to generate and edit videos, raised $80M from Spark, Lightspeed, and others at a $470M valuation, taking its total funding to $135M
Cisco introduces new AI products and services, including its Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters in partnership with Nvidia, and announces a $1B AI investment fund
