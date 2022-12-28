Ola, Uber score ZERO in fair work condition ratings
Indian startups sack 18,000 employees in 2022
Howdy!
Thanks for reading NextBigWhat! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Check out Wednesday's newsletter and stay on top of the stories shaping the world of business, startups, and tech!
The NextBigWhat newsletter brings you curated news, summarized for you - we save you time and deliver the info you need in your work.
#Recommen…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat.com to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.