As the OG of the Indian startup and tech space, we stopped covering news a long time back (startup products/news was our version 1, version 2 and 3 were a mix of community, courses and confusion as we tried productizing learnings and tried various formats ranging from apps to newsletters).

We strongly believe that more news is just info overload and while news a good thing to know, we are better off serving you big ideas from everything around us.

Version 4 brings the very best of NextBigWhat to you :

Curation, Community and Clarity.

What's the problem statement we are solving?

Well, the world of content is growing exponentially every day (podcasts, videos, books, long-forms et al), but our brain has limited capacity.

We need a solution to handle this overload and yet continue to learn. Rather, a curiosity copilot that delivers maximum learning on a variety of topics - in the least amount of time!

And this is what NextBigWhat aims to do: Transform the content chaos to clarity.

Across a range of topics (right from AI to mental health to economy to Fintech to even politics), NextBigWhat brings you big ideas hidden in books, videos, podcasts - in bite-sized format ensuring you continue to learn.

Our goal is to be radically useful to you - and be your best knowledge investment.

We aren't just saving you time, but also delivering a learning-on-go experience ensuring max RoI to you!

How do I get started?

