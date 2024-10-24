Nvidia’s Jensen Huang is in India and had a great chat with big boss, Mukesh Ambani. The two discussed several aspects of building an AI ecosystem to..of course, GPUs.

Like India should not just export flour to import bread, we should add value to the data ourselves. India should not export data to import intelligence: PM Modi

Here are the top ideas from their conversation.

My version of Nvidia is Vidya : Mukesh Ambani

First, the most imp announcement:

Nvidia and Jio are partnering to build India’s AI infrastructure

Jio is launching 1 GW infra - which will be expandable to multiple GWs.

Building a Rich AI Ecosystem in India

A thriving AI ecosystem requires several key components, including robust AI infrastructure, powerful LLMs, and a diverse range of AI applications and services.

Jensen highlights the importance of building foundational computing infrastructure in India, noting a significant increase in compute capacity in the country. He also emphasizes the need for developing Hindi LLMs, given the linguistic diversity of India, and fostering collaboration between AI-native companies and service providers like Wipro and Infosys to bring AI solutions to enterprises.