Once launched in 2025 as the first AI ad maker with a $12 million domain buy, Icon faced hurdles and has now raised $30 million to relaunch as 'The Human Admaker.'

The startup’s major push in 2025 was that..they are replacing ‘expensive’ humans with AI.

2025 pitch

The 2026 pivot? No AI, 100% real

2026 pitch

For $1,000, customers get six finished user-generated content ads made by real creators - no AI faces or voices - with script reviews, unlimited revisions, and full refunds if unhappy. The service uses AI only behind the scenes while emphasizing human authenticity, which observers note often drives better trust and conversions than synthetic clips - as per the founder’s announcement.

That is, the product has changed from ‘unlimited’ AI ads with no-expensive-humans to..6 human-filmed ads for $999 (aren’t there better agencies than this?)

Share

Why the pivot?

The reason for this pivot?

Humans are still good at selling to other humans.

AI UGC: $1 per video. 1 in 87 converts. $87 per winning asset.

Human UGC: $15 per video. 1 in 4 converts. $60 per winning asset.



The cheap option is the expensive one (via)

Is this the beginning of a new beginning? Where AI takes the backseat, i.e. becomes a co-pilot, rather than taking the driver seat?

What’s your take? What are you seeing in your AI-led ad / marketing / content campaigns?