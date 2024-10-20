Finally: You can work less and still achieve more (using #hyperfocus)

Our attention has never been as overwhelmed as it is today, and we've never been so busy while accomplishing so little.

In Hyperfocus, Chris Bailey provides profound insights into how we can best manage our attention. He reveals how the brain switches between two mental modes

hyperfocus , our deep concentration mode, and

scatterfocus, our creative, reflective mode –

The surest path to being our most creative and efficient selves at work is to combine them both.

Hyperfocus vs. Scatterfocus

The book "Hyperfocus" by Chris Bailey defines hyperfocusing as expanding one task so it consumes your full attentional space. You enter this mode by managing your attention in a deliberate, undistracted way, choosing one important task, eliminating distractions, and focusing solely on that one thing.

Scatterfocus, conversely, is characterized by letting your mind wander and directing your attention inward. This mode is accessed by deliberately allowing your thoughts to roam freely.