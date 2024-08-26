Nikita Bier, a serial entrepreneur known for creating viral social apps, shares his journey from building TBH (sold to Facebook for $30M) to Gas (acquired by Discord). He offers invaluable insights into product development, growth strategies, and the challenges of building consumer apps in today's competitive landscape.

Products Live and Die in the pixels. As a product manager, you should be designing the hierarchy, the pixels, the flows - everything that's on you.

6 Key Takeaways and 3 actionable TODOs from Nikita’s interview (by Lenny) - with a specific focus on how to find great ideas, improve onboarding and identifying the right metrics - overall, a recommended read for builders (be it consumer or B2B)

Identifying Latent Demand

Look for situations where people are going through distortive processes to obtain value. If you can crystallize their motivation and build a product around it, you can achieve intense adoption. For TBH, Bier noticed teens were using Snapchat stories in convoluted ways to give each other compliments. This insight led to creating an app focused solely on positive affirmations.