How to build trust and win your customer's attention
You can't shrink your way to greatness: Seth Godin
The two scarce elements of our economy are trust and attention: Seth Godin
Seth Godin, renowned marketing expert and author, discusses the importance of trust and attention in today's business landscape. He emphasizes the need for companies to focus on long-term value creation rather than short-term profit maximization.
Key Takeaways from Seth’s recent conversation with Eric Ries (founder of lean startup movement):
The Scarcity of Trust and Attention
Trust and attention are increasingly valuable resources in today's economy. As more people compete for attention and engage in short-term hustles, organizations that can earn and maintain trust gain a significant competitive advantage. Building trust is a long-term investment that few brands can achieve, making it a powerful asset.
Trust as an asset is often undervalued in the short term but becomes highly valuable over time. Organizations should focus on earning attention and the benefit of the doubt from customers, gradually building trust through consistent, ethical behavior.
