The two scarce elements of our economy are trust and attention: Seth Godin

Seth Godin, renowned marketing expert and author, discusses the importance of trust and attention in today's business landscape. He emphasizes the need for companies to focus on long-term value creation rather than short-term profit maximization.

Key Takeaways from Seth’s recent conversation with Eric Ries (founder of lean startup movement):

The Scarcity of Trust and Attention

Trust and attention are increasingly valuable resources in today's economy. As more people compete for attention and engage in short-term hustles, organizations that can earn and maintain trust gain a significant competitive advantage. Building trust is a long-term investment that few brands can achieve, making it a powerful asset.