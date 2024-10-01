Sam Altman is among the few who aren’t just original thinkers, but also changing the world is a very different (rather, weird?) way.

But natural to be curious about his note-taking style, his clarity of thought (you should read his blog) and how he structures his thoughts - and most importantly, the tool, i.e. which fancy notebook does he recommend?

Here's a closer look at how Sam Altman utilizes writing to achieve greater clarity in his thinking (notes from his interview with David Perell)

Writing Provides an External Perspective: Altman emphasizes the value of writing as a means to externalize his thoughts. Instead of letting ideas remain nebulous in his mind, he captures them on paper.

This process allows him to engage with his ideas in a tangible way, as if viewing them from an outsider's perspective, which he finds helpful in identifying inconsistencies or gaps in his reasoning.

Writing as a Tool for Refinement: He compares his writing process to "grinding down rocks," suggesting that it's not just about getting thoughts down but actively shaping and refining them.

It's through the act of writing and rewriting that he sifts through the noise of initial brainstorming and distills his ideas into their most potent form.

Writing Demands Coherence and Exposes Weakness: When exploring potential ventures or directions, Altman turns to writing to move beyond casual discussions. He finds that articulating an idea as a well-structured plan on paper, rather than verbally, brings a heightened level of accountability and clarity. This process compels him to address potential shortcomings or vulnerabilities that might otherwise remain hidden in less formal brainstorming sessions.

Writing Evolves With Feedback: Altman doesn't treat his written ideas as static artifacts. He actively seeks feedback on his writing, recognizing that diverse perspectives lead to better outcomes.

This collaborative approach underscores his belief in the iterative nature of idea development, where each round of feedback further refines and strengthens the core concepts.

And his favourite notebook? Nothing fancy - you wouldn’t even expect it..but a simple Spiral Bound notebook is what he uses.