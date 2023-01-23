How has Apple avoided layoffs (so far)? 🍎
The Daily Top 7 News and Trends
The NextBigWhat newsletter brings you curated and summarized business and tech news every day. Stay up to date on the TOP 7 trends and news in just two minutes!
Get big ideas that inspire you on the newly launched podcast by NextBigWhat. Subscribe to the #bigIdeas podcast on your favorite podcast platform.
Thanks for reading NextBigWhat! Subscribe for fre…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat.com to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.