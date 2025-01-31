Google testing ‘Ask for me’, MS’ 10 days Deep hustle; OpenAI @340Bn valuation
+ Export chats from ChatGPT to DeepSeek Chat in 1-click
India Unveils Mega AI Plan: On January 30, 2025, India announced an ambitious plan to develop its own foundational AI model to compete with global counterparts like ChatGPT and DeepSeek. This initiative includes a common compute facility powered by 18,693 GPUs, aimed at making AI technology more accessible at significantly reduced costs. The government …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat.com to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.