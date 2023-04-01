Google CEO Envisions a Personal Google Assistant🤵 with AI; Twitter Opens Up its Source Code
The DailyAI + Tech Roundup from NextBigWhat
AI News today:
Sundar Pichai on the AI Moment: ‘You Will See Us Be Bold’
Google C.E.O. Sundar Pichai gave an extended interview about Artificial Intelligence to the Wall Street Journal and expressed both optimism and worry about the state of the A.I. race.
He also says the original vision of Google Assistant, of being your ‘own personal Google’ can be fulf…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat.com to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.