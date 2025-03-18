Future of Voice AI
Sesame AI is the new talk of the town and their research preview introduced a groundbreaking conversational AI, blending cutting-edge machine learning with a focus on natural, human-like engagement.
a16z did an interview with the SesameAI CTO, Ankit - and here are my notes from the interview.
Ashish Sinha on Startups, AI and Business. is a reader-support…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat.com to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.