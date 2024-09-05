In the last few weeks, I have spoken to 38 SAAS founders (across all stages - early to unicorns) and if I have to sum up SAAS advice from all, it is this

Sell to Enterprises.

Avoid SMB.

Mid-market? That's for losers. Again, avoid SMBs (you will die in no time)

This is the standard playbook followed by most (Indian) SAAS startups - they start with mid-market focus, get some traction and then pivot to enterprise segment, i.e. sales-heavy and NOT AT ALL product-focused.

But then, there are always the ones who take a different path (founder mode) and care a shit about playbooks.

One such company is monday.com, which is pretty much an anti-thesis to all the standard SAAS playbooks.

What about monday.com?

For the starters, monday is a work productivity platform that allows organizations to customize their work management tools (be it project management or CRM etc).

What's interesting about Monday is that it is at $1Bn ARR with majority of customers coming from SMB space, which is a very different take on SAAS space (where everyone is selling to enterprises).

There are some points that need to be highlighted:

Customer growth

In the times we are in, most SAAS companies are struggling to grow their customer base. But not Monday - they are growing at 20% annually, even at 225K+ customer base.