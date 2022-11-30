44% of lawyers would not recommend the profession to someone else.

More than half of teachers quit their jobs within four years.

83% of corporate mergers fail to create any value for shareholders.

Why are we (the hooman race) so bad at making the right decisions?

Turns out that a lot of bad decisions are a result of our biases and narrow framing of our options.

Being successful (personally or professionally) equates to making the right decisions - most of the times.

“Success emerges from the quality of the decisions we make and the quantity of luck we receive. We can't control luck. But we can control the way we make choices.”

And making right decisions is a function of learnings over the past wrong decisions.

“Any time in life you’re tempted to think, ‘Should I do this OR that?’ instead, ask yourself, ‘Is there a way I can do this AND that?”

Sharing atomic ideas from the book Decisive by Heath brothers.

The Four Villains of Decision Making

The four villains of decision making:tgi