ChatGPT’s mobile app revenue spike and why voice matters
+ a call for Indian AI voice LLMs
The ChatGPT mobile app’s net revenue first jumped 22% on the day of the GPT-4o launch and continued to grow in the following days, according to Appfigures. On Tuesday, net revenue was up to $900,000, nearly twice that of the app’s daily average of $491,000.
The ChatGPT mobile app earned $4.2 million in net revenue across both the App Store and Google Pl…
