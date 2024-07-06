Bootstrap or Raise Funding? A framework for your startup
Founders are often confused whether to bootstrap or raise funding.
First of all, there is no right or wrong answers here.
"Whatever floats your boat" is a generic (and most useful) advice (!), but there has to be a better framework for founders to make a well-informed decision.
At scale (say $100mn+ revenue or Series D onwards), startups are all about 2 t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat.com to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.