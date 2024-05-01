Are passive consumer apps dead?
Lessons from shutting down 2 consumer products
Just saw the news of Paras shutting down Nintee / consumer apps - he raised $3mn from PeakXV and others like Kunal Shah).
A good decision I must say.
As somebody who worked on consumer apps for more than 2 years - first launched FWD a micro learning product, which ended up winning Google’s best app of the year award..and last year launched #BigIdeas, wh…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat.com to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.