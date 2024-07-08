As the countdown to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 continues, technology companies like Intel are playing a crucial role in shaping an unforgettable experience for fans, athletes, and organizers alike.

Intel, a Worldwide Olympic Partner since 2017, is at the forefront of bringing AI-driven innovations to the Olympic Games.

AI-Powered Immersive Experiences

Intel is introducing innovative AI experiences to transform the Olympic experience for fans. At Paris 2024, they have created a first-of-its-kind immersive AI experience for fans on site, which will take visitors on a journey of becoming an Olympic athlete.

Trained on Intel® Gaudi® accelerators, running on Intel® Xeon® processors with built-in AI acceleration and optimized with Intel OpenVINO™, this AI Platform Experience, in collaboration with Samsung, will use AI and computer vision to analyze athletic drills and match each participant's profile to an Olympic sport.

AI in Broadcasting and Content Creation

Intel is also supporting Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) to enrich its coverage with AI. OBS is introducing Automatic Highlights Generation for Paris 2024, trained on the Intel® Geti™ platform, which can create tailored highlights across multiple disciplines and distribute these to fans instantly, creating efficiencies in production and editing.