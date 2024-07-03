Hey! Here is what’s hot and useful in AI:

Apple to get OpenAI Board Observer Role as part of AI pact

The board observer role will put Apple on par with Microsoft Corp (apparently without investing anything in OpenAI).

The move follows Apple’s announcement in June that it would offer ChatGPT in the iPhone, iPad and Mac as part of a suite of Apple Intelligence features.You see the *price* of distribution?

Google emissions jump nearly 50% over five years as AI use surges Google says its greenhouse gas emissions have surged 48% in the past five years due to the expansion of the data centers that underpin its AI efforts.



AInsight of the day

CIOs are struggling to get full value from AI solutions, as the entire process is more labor-intensive than anticipated.

“If you don’t have your data house in order, AI is going to be less valuable than it would be if it was. You can’t just buy six units of AI and then magically change your business.”

Despite the promise of AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini to streamline business processes, many organizations find that implementing them effectively requires significant effort.

“It has been more work than anticipated,” said Sharon Mandell, chief information officer of network tech company Juniper Networks, who is testing tools from several vendors but doesn’t feel ready to put any into production. - read the rest

Salesforce has launched Einstein “Tiny Giant.”

Salesforce’s 1B parameter model xLAM-1B is a micro model for function calling, outperforming models 7x its size, including GPT-3.5 & Claude.

More AI News

Meta Updates AI Labeling: Instagram and other Meta platforms are switching from "Made with AI" labels to "AI info" for content. This aims to better identify content with AI alterations, avoiding cases where minor edits (like Photoshop's Generative Fill) triggered the old label.

Anthropic Funds Third-Party AI Evaluations: Anthropic launched a new initiative to fund the development of improved methods for testing advanced AI models. Current evaluation methods struggle with these powerful models. The focus is on ensuring safety, exploring advanced capabilities, and creating better tools for AI evaluation.

YouTube Expands Content Removal: YouTube now allows users to request removal of AI-generated content that impersonates them using their voice or face. This targets deepfakes and other synthetic media that could be misused,giving users more control over their digital likeness.

