AI may impact two thirds of jobs: Goldman Sachs; India to gets its own ChatGPT?
Daily AI News + Tech Trends and Updates from NextBigWhat
Goldman Sachs: AI may impact two-thirds of jobs
AI could replace 46% of administrative and 44% of legal jobs.
Low-exposure professions such as construction and maintenance are at 6 and 4%.
AI could increase global GDP by 7% over the next 10 years.
11 year old Kerala girl develops AI app to detect eye diseases
Leena Rafeeq developed Ogler EyeScan after six…
