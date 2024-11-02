OpenAI CFO, Sarah Friar shared a few very relevant insights on what lies ahead at the intersection of AI and finance, given that you are dealing with ‘real money’ and cannot afford hallucinations.

Here are 5+1 big ideas from her talk.

AI in finance isn’t a future vision—it’s today's operational backbone.

AI’s Real Impact on Financial Services

AI isn’t just a speculative technology for financial institutions; it's transforming how they operate daily.

Financial giants like Morgan Stanley and Bank of America use large language models to improve advisor productivity, customer service, and overall efficiency, highlighting that AI has moved beyond experimentation to essential operational utility.

When AI becomes as trusted as a financial advisor, it’s no longer a tool—it’s an ally.

Financial Institutions as AI Early Adopters

Financial firms are early adopters of AI because they recognize its potential to boost revenue and manage costs effectively.