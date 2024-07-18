"The number one interview question in my mind of 2024 is: Tell me how you've used AI in your job or at home”: LinkedIn COO Dan Shapero

LinkedIn's Chief Operating Officer, Dan Shapero, shares key insights on how AI is reshaping the workforce and offers a comprehensive look into the evolving landscape driven by AI technology.

Read on to get ahead on the most important professional platform that is pushing AI tools in many of its services.

AI adoption as a business imperative

Business leaders have transitioned from curiosity to action regarding AI. They understand that the success of their teams hinges on harnessing AI's potential. 80% of leaders are now pushing for aggressive AI adoption to ensure competitiveness and efficiency.

Redefining job roles and skills

AI is set to transform job roles significantly. Due to AI advancements, 70% of skills will need updating by 2030. Both professionals and leaders must prepare for these changes by upskilling and reskilling to remain relevant in the AI-driven market.

The difference between a team performing and not performing over the next decade is about whether they've figured out how to manifest the power of AI.

AI enhances job search and recruitment.

AI streamlines recruitment by handling repetitive tasks, such as writing personalized outreach messages.