..there will be "an agent for that": The Future of AI agents
Insights from Dharmesh Shah of Hubspot
Hubspot cofounder Dharmesh is all-in on AI agents and has very interesting take on the future of AI agents and importantly, the future of CRM platforms like Hubspot.
Sharing curated notes from his recent talk at Hubspot conf.
The future of AI agents and platforms is centered around three key elements:
Smart CRM with Unified Data
The foundation of future customer platforms will be a smart CRM that can store and process both structured and unstructured data. This CRM will have foundational AI capabilities built directly into its core, allowing for more intelligent data management and insights.
Smart Engagement Apps
