Adopt AI or face extinction. In a world run on intelligence, ignorance is no longer bliss.

AI is reshaping industries, economies, and societies at a pace never seen before. Leaders from diverse fields recently gathered to discuss AI's role in our future. These represent a great mix of researchers to founders, technologists:

Shou Chew, CEO, TikTok

Jack Hidary, CEO, SandboxAQ

Benjamin Horowitz, Co-Founder & General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Travis Kalanick, CEO, CSS/Cloud Kitchens

Ruth Porat, President & CIO, Alphabet & Google

Jay Puri, EVP, Worldwide Field Operations, Nvidia

Eric Schmidt, Former CEO & Chairman, Google

Here are the big ideas from these leaders as shared in a recent interview.

Travis Kalanick: Founder of Uber and CEO of CloudKitchens,

"Adopt AI or face extinction. In a world run on intelligence, ignorance is no longer bliss."

Travis Kalanick, founder of Uber and CEO of CloudKitchens, paints a compelling picture of AI-driven transformation in business. According to him, AI is reshaping the economy by creating disproportionate advantages for large companies with established business models.

Share

At CloudKitchens, he has implemented robotics to streamline food preparation, with machines taking on tasks previously managed by humans. Kalanick believes AI will “supercharge” operational efficiency, particularly for big companies that already have strong workflows in place.

His advice for disruptors? Build with speed and scale in mind, anchored in cultural values he champions: truth, trust, and passion.

Peter Diamandis: AI-Driven Health and Preventive Care