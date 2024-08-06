



#BlackMonday: The global market has crashed badly and that reminds us of the famous quote

"In a recession, money returns to its rightful owners."

One of the key drivers behind this crash among tech companies is the lack of clarity on RoI over AI spends.

Top AI News

Magnificent 7 set to shed $800 billion in value: Nvidia tumbled 7%, and Microsoft and Meta Platforms fell 3% as worries about a potential U.S. recession compounded investor concerns about massive spending to build AI infrastructure. Share

OpenAI cofounder joins rival Anthropic + OpenAI president, Greg Brockman is on an extended leave of absence. And product leader, Peter Deng has quit too.

Nvidia’s AI tools heavily rely on internet video data. A recent report reveals that Nvidia collects data from various popular websites like Youtube and platforms to train its AI products. The company maintains that its practices are within legal bounds.

YouTuber files class action suit over OpenAI’s scrape of creators’ transcripts:

As [OpenAI’s] AI products become more sophisticated through the use of training data sets, they become more valuable to prospective and current users, who purchase subscriptions to access [OpenAI’s] AI products. Much of the material in OpenAI’s training data sets, however, comes from works that were copied by OpenAI without consent, without credit, and without compensation. Help us reach your friends and colleagues. Share

