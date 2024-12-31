Zen and the art of running by Larry Shapiro: The path to making peace with your pace

“Running is a meditation in motion, a way to center the mind while moving the body.”
All runners strive to get in the "zone," but here they'll learn to enter the ZEN "zone"! By adopting Buddha's mindful approach, you will discover you can run longer, faster, and harder. This book shows how to align body and mind for success on - and off - the track! Iron…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.