What I Didn't Learn in Business School by Jay Barney Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book What I Didn't Learn in Business School by Jay Barney and Trish Gorman Clifford.
All of the theories, frameworks, and tactics you learn in business school have their limitations. This is a book about how strategic decisions are made in the real world
How Strategy Works: Key Points
Different assumptions produce different re…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.