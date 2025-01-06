We know how to build AGI: Sam Altman
We are now confident we know how to build AGI as we have traditionally understood it. We believe that, in 2025, we may see the first AI agents “join the workforce” and materially change the output of companies.
We continue to believe that iteratively putting great tools in the hands of people leads to great, broadly distributed outcomes. - Sam Altman on nextbigwhat of AI in 2025.
How to price your AI Agent?
AI agents aren’t your typical software tools. They’re dynamic, autonomous systems capable of performing complex tasks, making decisions, and even learning over time.
Unlike static SaaS tools, which are designed for predictable use cases, AI agents are constantly adapting and working in real-time environments. This adaptability means traditional pricing models, like per-seat or per-month fees, may not capture the full scope of their value (read the rest)
AI products that caught our attention
Top 5 AI news
Samsung announces Samsung Food, a new feature on its TVs that leverages the company’s AI processor to recognize food on your screen and find a recipe for it. Samsung calls out the app’s ability to build a shopping list for ingredients based on what’s in your fridge. “It’s truly the ultimate AI sous chef
OpenAI's Focus on Superintelligence: OpenAI is shifting its focus towards developing superintelligence, with ambitious plans to integrate AI agents into the workforce by 2025. This move is sparking discussions on the potential for accelerated scientific discovery and innovation but also raises concerns about AI's rapid evolution and its societal implications.
Apple's new AI-powered notification summary feature, introduced in iOS 18.1, is facing increasing scrutiny following a series of errors highlighted by the BBC.
The feature, which condenses notifications into bite-sized summaries, was designed to streamline user experience, but recent mishaps suggest it may need further refinement, says the publication.
DeepSeek V3 Outperforms Leading Models: DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, has released DeepSeek V3, which has outperformed leading models like OpenAI's GPT-4o in coding and math problem-solving. Developed with a modest budget and in a short time, this model challenges the notion that only well-funded projects can produce top-tier AI.
25% of the top websites are blocking OpenAI from crawling
As more of the internet is blocking AI bots, the number of words available to AI companies like OpenAI, Anthropic for developing their latest LLM (such as GPT-4o, Claude 3.5) will decline, resulting in slower future improvement of AI tools.