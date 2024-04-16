Vinod Khosla on the future: A billion+ programmers
Tens of billions of agents on the internet will be normal
Legendary investor, Vinod Khosla has shared his take on how the world will look like in a post gen-AI world.
Here are the top takeaways from his presentation:
Expertise will be free
We will be capable of having accessible AI-based near free tutors for every child, and doctors for every citizen 24x7.
It's hard to imagine a world that is very likely where all…
