How to think big? Start with identifying "smallest viable audience" #ThisisStrategy
How to think big? Start with identifying "smallest viable audience" #ThisisStrategy

Big Ideas from the book This is Strategy by Seth Godin
Oct 25, 2024
Are you tired of quick fixes and short-term thinking? Do you want to make a lasting impact but feel stuck in outdated systems? This is Strategy is a modern classic – a must-read for anyone seeking to drive positive change, whether you’re revolutionizing an industry, sparking a movement, or building a career.

With Godin's trademark clarity and insight, T…

