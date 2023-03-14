The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark Comer Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark Comer.
Our time is our life and our attention is the doorway to our hearts. Dive into this beautiful book about faith, minimalism and slowing down.
Slow Down! The Three Takeaways
● Every day, you must make time for the kind of silence and solitude that brings peace.
● Taking a…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.