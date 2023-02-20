The Road To Character by David Brooks Audiobook | Free Summary

Atomic Ideas: Audiobooks that talk to you!

Atomic Ideas from the world's best non-fiction books. We reimagined audiobooks - Atomic Ideas delivers book summaries in delightfully done conversational format that makes it easy to digest and understand core topics - on a variety of topics (health, wealth, relationships)

Curated. Bite-sized. Personalised. Delightful Experience.

Your time is precious: nextbigwhat's #AtomicIdeas podcast brings you atomic ideas from books, articles, podcasts and videos. We not just save you time, but also pack a delightful learning experience - ensuring you grow wiser, daily!

Download the app: AtomicIdeas.Ai

Atomic Ideas from the world's best non-fiction books. We reimagined audiobooks - Atomic Ideas delivers book summaries in delightfully done conversational format that makes it easy to digest and understand core topics - on a variety of topics (health, wealth, relationships) Curated. Bite-sized. Personalised. Delightful Experience. Your time is precious: nextbigwhat's #AtomicIdeas podcast brings you atomic ideas from books, articles, podcasts and videos. We not just save you time, but also pack a delightful learning experience - ensuring you grow wiser, daily! Download the app: AtomicIdeas.Ai