The Practice: Shipping Creative Work by Seth Godin Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Practice: Shipping Creative Work by Seth Godin.
Creativity By Choice: How It Happens
Creativity Can Be Learned
Creativity is not a natural talent or innate gift. Creativity, on the other hand, is a skill and a choice that can be learned and expanded.
The key to becoming more creative is to develop the habit of constant…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.