The power of intention by Dr. Wayne W. Dyer

“Intention is a force in the universe, and everything and everyone is connected to this invisible force.”
Dr. Wayne W. Dyer has researched intention as a force in the universe that allows the act of creation to take place. This beautiful edition of Wayne’s international bestseller explores intention—not as something we do—but as an energy we’re a part of.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.