The M&A failure trap by Baruch Lev: why most mergers and acquisitions fail and how the few succeed

In The M&A Failure Trap: Why Most Mergers and Acquisitions Fail and How the Few Succeed, a distinguished team of finance and accounting researchers and practitioners delivers a practical and up-to-date exploration of the shortcomings of managerial mergers and acquisitions decisions. In the book, you'll discover:
Why 80-90% of all corporate acquisitions f…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.