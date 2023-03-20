The Imposter Cure by Jessamy Hibberd Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Imposter Cure by Jessamy Hibberd.
Understanding why we feel as if we are not worthy of our job or title.
The Imposter Phenomenon
Imposter syndrome was first described in 1978 by two clinical psychologists.
They coined the term "imposter syndrome," which describes a condition in which people believe they are unworthy of…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.