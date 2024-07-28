Happiness is not the belief that we don't need to change; it is the realization that we can - Shawn Achor

The Happiness Myth

Happiness is often seen as a reward for success. But what if it's the other way around? In this book, Shawn Achor argues that happiness is the key to success, not the other way around. By focusing on happiness, you can improve your performance, relationships, and overall life satisfaction.

Most of us think that the happiness equation looks like this

Work Hard -> Success -> Happiness

But in reality:

Happiness + Positive Mindset -> Success

The Happiness Equation

Achor introduces a formula for happiness:

H = S + C + V + E.