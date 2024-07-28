The Happiness Equation: Know what makes you happy and what doesn't
Big ideas from the book The Happiness Advantage by Shawn Achor
Happiness is not the belief that we don't need to change; it is the realization that we can - Shawn Achor
The Happiness Myth
Happiness is often seen as a reward for success. But what if it's the other way around? In this book, Shawn Achor argues that happiness is the key to success, not the other way around. By focusing on happiness, you can improve your performance, relationships, and overall life satisfaction.
Most of us think that the happiness equation looks like this
Work Hard -> Success -> Happiness
But in reality:
Happiness + Positive Mindset -> Success
The Happiness Equation
Achor introduces a formula for happiness:
H = S + C + V + E.
