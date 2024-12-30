The charisma myth by Olivia Fox Cabane: Master the art of personal magnetism

In The Charisma Myth, Olivia Fox Cabane provides powerful advice to make absolutely anyone more charismatic.
What if charisma could be taught?
Charisma can be a huge asset if you're applying for a job, improving your relationships, or leading other people. The Charisma Myth shows you how to become more influential, more persuasive, and more inspiring. Soo…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.