The Boron Letters by Gary C. Halbert Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Boron Letters by Gary C. Halbert.

This is a collection of personal and impactful letters by history's greatest copywriter, Gary C. Halbert, where he exemplifies some insider tactics and sage wisdom to his youngest son.

The AIDA Formula To Write Better

Copywriting must be done in accordance with a formula, a proven sequential outline such as AIDA:

ATTENTION, INTEREST, DESIRE, ACTION.

Your writing should:

● First, get the readers attention

● Second, get them interested

● Third, make them desire what you are selling

Advice On Better Marketing Copywriting

● Compel your reader to take whatever action is needed to get whatever it is you are selling.

● Describe the benefits the prospect gets if they buy your product or service, and remember, you must do even the obvious.

● When you write bullets, the basic pattern should be specific/blind fact, benefit.

● Re-write (by hand) a famous ad and marketing copy to get a sense of it.

