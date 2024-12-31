The art of public speaking by Stephen E. Lucas

The Art of Public Speaking personalizes learning for every student no matter who they are or where they are, ensuring that they come to your public speaking class confident, prepared with the principle foundations, and ready to participate in your teaching and coaching. Connect is the only integrated learning system that empowers students by continuousl…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.