The Art of People by Dave Kerpen Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Art of People by Dave Kerpen.
Life is short. The less time we waste on the weather, the better!
When Meeting A New Person
Consider some of the following inquiries in place of the typical "what do you do for a living" or "where do you reside" queries:
● In your professional life, what do you think is the most exciting t…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.