NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
The Art of People by Dave Kerpen Audiobook | Free Summary
0:00
-4:16

The Art of People by Dave Kerpen Audiobook | Free Summary

Mar 07, 2023
Share

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Art of People by Dave Kerpen.

Life is short. The less time we waste on the weather, the better!

When Meeting A New Person

Consider some of the following inquiries in place of the typical "what do you do for a living" or "where do you reside" queries:

● In your professional life, what do you think is the most exciting thing?

● In your personal life, what is exciting you the most at the moment?

● If money wasn’t an issue, would you be doing something different?

● Who is a role model to you and why?

Listening To People

It is actually much more important to shut up and listen than to talk in order to comprehend others.

You need to fight the impulse to speak. Just keep returning to the other person in the conversation. You must have the ability to pay attention and show the other person that you care about what they have to say.

Active listening

It's the effort to understand their viewpoint rather than becoming fixated on your own. People feel heard, respected, inspired, and motivated to find solutions when you listen to them.

Get inspiring big ideas from world's best books, articles, podcasts and videos on nextbigwhat.

Subscribe to #BigIdeas podcast by NextBigWhat on your favourite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AjydAWmDnwhgCLrjk3ya

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat/id1666179584

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/podcasts/c5a37dd2-f729-4e6b-b671-b4c856bf48ce/bigideas-by-nextbigwhat

Castbox: https://castbox.fm/channel/id5282308

Pocketcasts: https://pca.st/vur21t8o

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1053194

Discussion about this podcast

NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
NextBigWhat on Product, Growth & Life!
Welcome to NextBigWhat Radio. We're one of India's longest running media platforms documenting startups, technology, product and digital transformation. We bring multiple lenses to entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, mindfulness and much more.
The NextBigWhat Podcast will feature deep-dive interviews with the who's who of the product and tech world, talks by eminent speakers, and outstanding content from our deep archives. Rest assured, you will walk away from our content with useful insights to help you grow better.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari #AudioBook #BookSummary
Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk: Summary
Atomic Habits: Summary and Atomic Ideas
Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot
Unfuck your shame: Using Science to Accept Our Feelings, Resolve Guilt, and Connect with Ourselves (5-Minute Therapy)
Pattern Breakers by Mike Maples Jr: Big ideas in conversational tone #FreeSummary
The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron Audiobook | Free Summary