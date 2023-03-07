The Art of People by Dave Kerpen Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The Art of People by Dave Kerpen.

Life is short. The less time we waste on the weather, the better!

When Meeting A New Person

Consider some of the following inquiries in place of the typical "what do you do for a living" or "where do you reside" queries:

● In your professional life, what do you think is the most exciting thing?

● In your personal life, what is exciting you the most at the moment?

● If money wasn’t an issue, would you be doing something different?

● Who is a role model to you and why?

Listening To People

It is actually much more important to shut up and listen than to talk in order to comprehend others.

You need to fight the impulse to speak. Just keep returning to the other person in the conversation. You must have the ability to pay attention and show the other person that you care about what they have to say.

Active listening

It's the effort to understand their viewpoint rather than becoming fixated on your own. People feel heard, respected, inspired, and motivated to find solutions when you listen to them.

