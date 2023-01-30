The Age Of The Platform by Phil Simon Audiobook | Free Summary

Audiobooks summary of the book The Age Of The Platform by Phil Simon.
The Age of the Platform delves into the platform business model's lessons. Phil Simon summarises some key platform development lessons and explains why they are relevant to small business owners.
Internet: The Beginning
The first web browser was released in 1993. It was originally known …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.