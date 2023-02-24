The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing by Al Ries Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing by Al Ries & Jack Trout.
The fundamentals of marketing and how to comply with these laws are the book's main topics. An essential read for business owners.
The Law of Leadership
Being first is preferable to being better.
The fundamental issue in marketing is creating a category in which y…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.