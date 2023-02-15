Super Thinking by Gabriel Weinberg Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Super Thinking: The Big Book of Mental Models by Gabriel Weinberg and Lauren McCann.
Super Thinking is about the frameworks and shortcuts top performers depend on the cut through complexity and separate good ideas from bad ones.
First Principles Thinking
Thinking about a problem in reverse can lead to new solutions and st…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.