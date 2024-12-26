Sun Tzu and the art of business by Mark McNeilly

“Strategy without tactics is the slowest route to victory. Tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat.”
More than two millennia ago the famous Chinese general Sun Tzu wrote the classic work on military strategy The Art of War. Now, in Sun Tzu and the Art of Business, Mark R. McNeilly shows how Sun Tzu's strategic principles can be successfully a…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.