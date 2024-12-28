Stress less, accomplish more by Emily Fletcher: The 15 minute meditation programme for extraordinary performance

Achieve more with this fifteen-minute meditation programme.
In Stress Less, Accomplish More Emily Fletcher shares an ancient meditation technique designed for busy lives. The focus of the practice is stress relief, mental clarity and improved productivity, so it's perfect for the fast pace of modern life. This style of meditation was developed specifical…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.