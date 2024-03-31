Positioning defines how your product is the best in the world at delivering something of value that a well-defined set of customers cares a lot about. – April Dunford

In this insightful conversation, marketing expert April Dunford shares her secrets about the importance of product positioning, effective marketing strategies, and the role of emotions in B2B sales.

She also provides advice on career success and how to leverage one’s strengths for maximum impact.

Table of Contents

The power of effective product positioning

Effective product positioning is essential for shaping consumers’ perceptions and expectations, guiding them to understand a product’s value within a specific market category.

It allows companies to shape consumer expectations and behaviors, serving as the foundation for customer engagement and communication of the unique value proposition of a product.

The pitfalls of weak positioning

A lack of understanding or consideration of how a product is perceived in consumers’ minds can lead to positioning mistakes.

Companies may miss opportunities for differentiation and effective communication with their target audience.

Overlooking deliberate positioning risks confusion among customers and internal teams, leading products to evolve in ways that no longer align with market perceptions.