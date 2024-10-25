NBW: Your Curiosity Copilot
What do big cats and teen suicides have in common?
Big Ideas from the book Revenge of the tipping point by Malcolm Gladwell
Oct 25, 2024
“Small actions, when timed just right, can create waves of change that alter the course of history.”

Why in the late 1980s and early '90s did Los Angeles become the bank robbery capital of the world? What is the Magic Third and what does it have to do with racial equity? What do big cats and clusters of teen suicides have in common?

